'We Lack Strategy': Angelina Jolie Slams Biden Decision To Withdraw US From Afghanistan

Actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie recently expressed her dissent over the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. The actor said that the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan led to the Afghan government surrendering to the Taliban. Jolie had earlier joined Instagram after the Taliban's takeover and shared a letter written by a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie on US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

As per Free Pree Journal, Jolie wrote in an op-ed for Time magazine that "Whatever your views on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it should not have ended this way." The actor expressed her anger over the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Jolie said that she was ashamed of the way the US handled their departure from the war-torn country and said that it could have been 'better, more decent and safer.'

Angelina further expressed her concern over women's safety and wrote, "We lack a strategy to monitor and support women and civil society in Afghanistan, who the Taliban have a history of targeting - banning girls from school, confining women to the home, and inflicting brutal physical punishments, including public lashing, on any woman perceived to have stepped out of line." She added that the US has now lost leverage to influence what happens in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie joins Instagram

Earlier this week, Angelina Jolie joined the social media platform Instagram to raise awareness about the Afghanistan crisis. In her debut post, the actor/humanitarian shared a letter written by an Afghan teenage girl. Jolie wrote, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights." She further wrote, "I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago. It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have bloodshed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

