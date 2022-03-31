We Would Have Removed Will Smith In UK After Slapping Incident: BAFTA Organisers

After the Academy award-winning actor Will Smith sparked controversy by slapping comedian Chris Rock on the same night he won the Academy award on TV, the executives of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) have made their stance on the situation clear. When asked what would happen if something similar happened at the BAFTA awards presentation in London, the chair of BAFTA's television committee and vice-chair of BAFTA Sara Putt stated that they would have removed Will Smith from the ceremony, as per the reports of the Hollywood Reporter.

Emma Baehr, who is BAFTA's executive director of awards and content stated that they do not accept violence of any type.

After the incident, Smith received the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the drama King Ricard. He received a standing ovation and delivered an almost five-minute speech.

Sara Putt stated that in BAFTA, the individual would be unable to stay and receive any prizes, adding that they wouldn't be able to physically collect their award because they wouldn't be in the building. At the BAFTAs on March 13, Smith won the award for best actor in a leading role for King Richard. However, he was unable to attend the Royal Albert Hall event in London.

Academy condemns Will Smith

The Academy described the actor's actions as outrageous. The Academy's president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson stated that Sunday's telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in the community who did tremendous work this past year but they are disappointed and appalled that wonderful moments have been eclipsed by a nominee's disrespectful and damaging actions on stage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They also stated that the official process to establish any repercussions for the actor would take place in a few weeks,

Actor apologises

In the meanwhile, the actor apologised for his erratic behaviour stating that violence in all forms is poisonous and harmful and that his behaviour was unacceptable. He then said that he would like to apologise to Chris and that he is embarrassed, and his actions do not reflect the man he want to be. The incident occurred when Chris Rock made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Image: AP