'Weekend At Bernie's' Cast: Know About The Actors And Their Characters In The Comedy Film

Weekend at Bernie's is a 1989 comedy film directed by Ted Kotcheff and written by Robert Klane. Weekend at Bernie's cast features Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman in the lead roles. The duo is seen playing young insurance corporation employees who find out that their boss Bernie is dead. They try to convince people that he is still alive, but get to know that he had ordered their deaths to cover up his financial frauds.

The cast of Weekend at Bernie's

Andrew McCarthy

The Weekend at Bernie's cast features Andrew McCarthy in the lead role. He is seen portraying the role of Lawrence Wilson aka Larry. Larry is an employee at an insurance company in New York. Andrew was also seen in films like St. Elmo's Fire, Pretty in Pink and Less Than Zero. The actor is popularly known as a director of Orange Is the New Black.

Jonathan Silverman

The cast of Weekend at Bernie's also stars Jonathan Silverman in the lead role. The actor is seen playing the role of Richard Parker. Richard is Larry's colleague and together they get entangled in an incident where their boss is assassinated. The actor is popularly known for his roles in films like Brighton Beach Memoirs and the sequel of Weekend at Bernie's.

Terry Kiser

Weekend at Bernie's characters features Terry Kiser playing the role of Bernie Lomax. Bernie is the CEO of the insurance company in which Larry and Richarch work. He plans to murder the two however, he gets assassinated before that. Terry was also seen in films like Six Pack and Making Love. His shows like Walker, Texas Ranger and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman garnered him immense popularity.

Catherine Mary Stewart

Catherine Mary Stewart is seen portraying the role of Tina. Tina is the girlfriend of Bernie's mob partner Vito. She is also having an affair with Bernie but Vito does not know about it. Catherine Mary Stewart' shows like Tales from the Darkside, Behind the Screen and Days of Our Lives, have made her popular.

Don Calfa

The Weekend at Bernie's characters also features Don Calfa. He is seen playing the role of Paula, the hitman. Bernie plans the murder of Larry and Richard along with Paula. Don was also seen in The Return of the Living Dead and Beverly Hills 90210. The actor passed away on December 1, 2016.

Image: Still from Weekend at Bernie's

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.