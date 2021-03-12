Wendy Williams Calls Out Khloe Kardashian For Her Face Surgeries On Her Show

Wendy Williams, popularly known for The Wendy Williams Show, called out Keeping up with The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian for her face surgeries in a recent episode of the show. She mentioned that she had got done 'a lot of work' on her face. Read further ahead to know what Wendy had to say about Khloe Kardashian's face surgery.

Wendy Williams' views on Khloe Kardashian's face surgery

The 56-year-old host opened up about Khloe in the Thursday morning show. "Khloe, Khloe, Khloe I don't know whether it's just the nose and the lips, or whether it's a mini facelift, but you're only 36-years-old," Wendy commented. She said that she saw Khloe in The Ellen Show‘s Lady Parts segment. Khloe had accompanied her sister Kourtney on the show to talk about their family. Take a look at what Wendy had to say about Chloe here.

Wendy added that she is aware of Khloe's stress of being compared to her sisters and people making fun of her. She also shared a side by side photo of hers with her original face and her face with surgery. "Only because she's only 36, do you understand? There's certain surgeries and things like that, you should wait until maybe 60," she said. Wendy added that she didn't need a full facelift. She said, "The nose is clearly brand new. The lips are distracting." Here are the pictures of Khloe she shared.

Image source: The Wendy William's show

She shared her views saying that Khloe did not need all the surgeries. She also complimented her saying that she is a very beautiful girl. She spoke about how the reality star should move on from her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe had revealed that the two are planning to have their second child. The couple already has a two-year-old daughter True Thompson. Wendy said that Khloe has a big heart but a bad choice in men. She added, "It's not like you can't get another. It's not like it's guaranteed that he won't do that to you [again]," talking about the time he cheated on her. Khloe on the other hand is not responding to any trolls and concerns online.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.