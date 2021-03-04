'We're Jabbing': Dolly Parton Adapts 'Jolene' Hit Track Into COVID Vaccine Anthem

Country music artist Dolly Parton who recently got jabbed with a COVID-19 vaccine that she helped fund, sang a witty ‘coronavirus’ adaption of a song while getting inoculated at the public event. The 75-year-old rewrote the hit single Jolene from her album of the same name and gave an awe-inspiring performance LIVE on camera. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate," Patron sang. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, 'cause once you're dead then that's a bit too late.”

The legendary singer, actor, and humanitarian was seen clad in a plum attire with a matching mask addressing the audience before singing the new version to her popular track for the audience. Parton was seen giggling, making jokes if her hair suited the occasion, appearing comfortable as Dr. Naji Abumrad of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center prepared to administer Moderna COVID-19 dose to her.

The Grammy winner reportedly donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus vaccine research. Her humble donations helped scientists complete at least three pandemic-related research projects, which included the invention of the Modern vaccine. The Director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University told NPR that Parton’s crucial funding had helped the medical experts to invent "high-quality test" during the vaccine’s early-stage clinical trials.

Read: Austria Plans To Vaccinate Area Hit By UK Variant Of Coronavirus

Read: EU Regulator Starts A Review Of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

"When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know and I'll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that," Patron told AP. "Hopefully it'll encourage people. I'm not going to jump the line just because I could."

Tim long 'recommended'

Pfizer should hire Dolly Parton to sing "Vaccine" to the tune of "Jolene" and then EVERYONE would take it — Tim Long (@mrtimlong) November 17, 2020

As she got the jab that she said that she had been “waiting for a while to get”, the country singer encouraged people to get a vaccination, putting speculations about safety to rest. "I'm very happy that I'm going to get my Moderna shot today and I wanted to tell everybody, I think you should get out there and do it too. I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion,” Paton said in the video. Then, shortly, she started singing modified lyrics to her popular song Jolene, fulfilling the recommendation of Tim Long, writer for The Simpsons, who tweeted in November that Patron must sing vaccine to tune of Jolene “then everyone would take it."

So this is amazing — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) March 3, 2021

Is she the greatest? No fear of alienating her country audience, sticking her neck out to save lives (and counter trump’s disinformation). Nor should she worry. It’s impossible not to love Dolly. GET THE SHOT. The lives you save may be your parents or your children. — Robb Royer (@TXFartingsworth) March 2, 2021

Living Legend!!!! — Ryan and Luna(Veteran & Dog) 🇺🇲🪖🐕‍🦺 (@VeteranAndDog) March 3, 2021

I love this, I love her. And a nurse would’ve been in and out of there before we knew she was there. No offense, Dr.! #vaccine — Jen Stocks (@ThisJenStocks) March 2, 2021

I got my second dose yesterday. I am happy to let my ribosomes create the spike protein to get a good immune response. The vaccines create less havoc in your cells than the virus does. Yay, Dolly! — Mark Herndon (@base104) March 3, 2021

Read: US Church Bishops Ask Catholics Not To Get Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Read: The Latest: Sri Lanka Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.