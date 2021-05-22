What Does 'The Invisible Man' Look Like In Hotel Transylvania? Fans React With Surprise

The fourth film of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, titled Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is gearing up for its release on July 23, 2021. The trailer of this animated movie was dropped on May 17. The trailer saw how Dracula's son-in-law, Johnny, feels out of place in the monster world. After expressing his concerns about being the only human in the hotel, Van Helsing offers a possible solution by shooting Johnny with his special laser that turns him into a dragon. Unfortunately, the beam of the laser affects the entirety of the hotel as every creature existing there takes on a reverse role. As a result, all the monsters staying at the hotel start turning into humans one by one including Dracula himself. One of the most iconic transformations has to be of the Invisible Man in Hotel Transylvania as he takes on the form of a human far from what fans had previously imagined.

What does the Invisible Man look like in Hotel Transylvania?

Fans had always wondered what the invisible man would look like if his form is ever revealed in the movie. In fact, this had even instigated fan discussions over Reddit and Twitter not too long ago. Turns out, the movie makers had also been entertaining the idea of revealing his look for quite some time. As a result, fans finally got to see the floating specs guy come into life in the fourth and final instalment's trailer. To fans' surprise, he didn't look anything like what they had imagined.

Fans revealed on Twitter that they had spent years imagining the Invisible Man in Hotel Transylvania to be superbly attractive and presentable, aligning with the character's husky deep voice. But the movie took the comical route as usual and gave Griffin a prominent bald patch, scrunchy ginger hair, big nose and a large body. This instigated two polarizing opinions, one lot taking the trolling with stride while the other lot expressing their disappointment over the lacklustre of the character. Check out some of the hilarious comments -

APPARENTLY THERE WAS THIS WHOLE ASS FANDOM I SEEM TO HAVE MISSED, WHERE PEOPLE SIMPED FOR THE INVISIBLE GUY IN HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA??? AND APPARENTLY THEY ARE ALL COLLECTIVELY LOSING THEIR MIND CUZ THE NEW TRAILER DROPPED AND HE LOOKS LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/y7bGPo4Rt1 — Devi🍑🌸|| Project LIVEDREAM🐑 (@DeveloperDevi) May 17, 2021

remember when I said that griffin from hotel transylvania was hot? um this is what he looks like .I take it back.😟😟 pic.twitter.com/P5bOxnkZQP — honk yen 🪱 MCC!! (@yen_HQ) May 17, 2021

ALL I wanted was for him to look like Matt Bennett... but noooooOoooo... pic.twitter.com/7Ye5OsXEv7 — È̛͓̳͈ͣͭg̣̯͖ͨ͒͂̆͢g̪̻ͩ͛ (@Nasyuha3) May 18, 2021

More about Hotel Transylvania 4

Genndy Tartakovsky will return as the screenwriter and executive producer for the fourth edition. Hotel Transylvania cast features Selena Gomez portraying the role of Dracula's daughter, Mavis. She will also be the executive producer for the last instalment. Brooklyn 99 actor Andy Samberg will also be seen reprising his role as Johnny Loughran. However, Adam Sandler who was previously seen voicing Dracula in the first three films will not be returning for the final part. Drac will be voiced by Brian Hull in a similar manner.

