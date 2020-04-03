What Gwyneth Paltrow Eats In A Day? Check Out The MCU Star's Diet Plan

The Marvel fame Gwyneth Paltrow is not only a remarkable actor, but is also known for her lifestyle brand Goop. She is often seen sharing her wellness and lifestyle mantras on her social media. Being a lifestyle influencer, Gwyneth Paltrow has garnered over 6.9 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow spilled beans over her personal diet regime. She shared what she eats in a day and how she follows healthy living. Talking to an international lifestyle magazine, Paltrow revealed her average day on a plate and also spoke about the newly-launched Goop podcast. Read on to know Paltrow's diet plan.

Breakfast

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she often skips the most important meal of the day. However, according to the Goop podcast, the actor has a smoothie for breakfast. Check out her breakfast recipe.

Lunch

Furthermost describing her lunch plan, Gwyneth Paltrow said that she enjoys a pretty good lunch. Her food is usually filled with proteins and salad. Often, it's low-carb to help with energy levels. Take a look at Gwyneth Paltrow's lunch recipes.

Dinner

Talking about her dinner diet, Gwyneth Paltrow reveals that she eats whatever she wants for dinner. However, she also tries to avoid highly processed foods and high-fructose corn syrup. She has a bunch of chicken dishes and pasta. Gwyneth Paltrow also added that she always keeps cooked brown rice in the fridge.

