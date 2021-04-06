What Happened To Brent On The Howard Stern Show? Know Reasons For His Departure

Brent Hatley was an important part of The Howard Stern Show and he served as the senior producer of the show for nearly six years. In 2020, fans were left with a shock when Brent confirmed that he won't stay on The Howard Stern Show. For the people wondering about what happened to Brent on The Howard Stern show, here's everything you need to know.

What happened to Brent on The Howard Stern show?

Brent Hatley took to Instagram to announce that he is leaving the radio station Sirius XM Pandora which also meant that he is leaving The Howard Stern show. In the post, Brent wrote, "After six great years, I’ve decided to leave SirisuXM Pandora. I’d like to thank Howard Stern for his kindness and for the opportunity to work on his show and channels on two different occasions. Some of the best work of my career was done there. The staff on-air and behind the scenes at The Howard Stern Channels are people that work and perform at the highest level every single day. It was an honor to work alongside each and every one of them. I will miss the all dearly". Take a look at his Instagram post below.

Netizens were shocked to listen to this news and several users said that they will miss Brent on The Howard Stern Show. In the comment section of his Instagram post, Brent was asked why did he leave the show. Brent replied that he took the decision to work on his project and leaving the job was his first step. He even cleared out some rumours that he left the show because of Jackhammer. Check out some of the comments on his post below.

Several days later, Brent announced his own show called The Brent Hatley Show which aired on Twitch TV. He is hosting the show as well as producing it. Brent's wife Katley also joined as the co-host and both have been entertaining their fans with the talk show. Brent's fans have been supportive of his decision and have helped Brent in promoting the new show. The show is available to stream with the subscription of Amazon Prime and is free to watch live on Twitch TV from Monday to Friday.

Source: Brent Hatley's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.