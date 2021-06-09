What Happened To Courtney Shields And Emily Herren? Read Details Of Their Possible Feud

Feuds between famous personalities and speculations around them are often seen online, which have increased even more over time with social media influencers rising to larger popularity. Recently, rumours about a possible clash between two such influencers, Courtney Shields and Emily Herren, surfaced online. While some podcasts by content creators fuelled these rumours, it is believed that the possible feud spiralled from other events that included yet another online influencer.

What happened to Courtney Shields and Emily Herren?

Hosts of a podcast called Swiping Up, discussed a possible feud between Emily Herren and Courtney Shields, in a March episode. They revealed that they had found out from an anonymous source, that it might have something to do with another social media influencer and podcaster named Jessi Afshin. In her own podcast, My Darling Diary, Afshin was heard opening up about a betrayal in friendship in a March episode.

Jessi Afshin's possible involvement

Jessi spoke of how she was not invited to a party by this unnamed friend, who lived in the same apartment complex as hers, in the episode. The Swiping Up hosts believed it was Shields that Jessi was referring to. Other friends of theirs were invited, except Jessi, she said.

This got fans speculating that Emily Herren is in support of Jessi, which is possibly why she unfollowed Shields on the social media platform. Shields was also heard opening up about things about her being badly spoken of behind her back. She spoke about taking a stand for herself in the latest episode of her podcast Badass Basic Bitch.

Unfollowing each other on Instagram

Fans and followers of both, Shields and Herren, recently noticed that the latter had unfollowed the former on the social networking site Instagram. This appeared rather unusual to them about the two who were assumed to be friends. This fed the rumours of Courtney Shields and Emily Herren's friendship undergoing some friction. Although such comments and discussions online have resulted in more fuelling of the fire, none of them has officially confirmed anything about it yet.

Image: Courtney Shields Instagram and Emily Herren Instagram

