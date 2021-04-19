What Happened To EDP445? Find Out All The Details And Allegations Against The YouTuber

YouTuber EDP445, who is also known as the "Crazy Eagles Guy" after featuring in innumerable memes is under the scanner once again. He has been caught trying to meet a 13-year-old girl and was called out for the same by a group called Predator Poachers, who have been sharing evidence on social media too. Read further to know more about the incident.

What happened to EDP445?

Bryant Moreland, who goes by the name EDP445 on YouTube and social media, has over 2 million followers on the streaming platform. If you’re frequent on YouTube, you’ll remember seeing his face in a series of memes. According to recent developments, a group named Predator Poachers has caught him as he engaged with a 13-year-old girl and planned to meet her. The group confronted him with a number of videos and screenshots that they had, proving his involvement.

On April 18, 2021, the group also took to the Instagram feed and shared a series of explicit screenshots and videos, which exposed EDP. They contained his messages to the 13-year-old girl, which in reality were people from the group Predator Poachers. The pictures and videos that were shared on the social media platform were followed by a detailed video, wherein they confronted the YouTuber. The group asked him, “You did double text here, correct? Knowing she was 13?” to which EDP replied, “Correct”. He also had the same answer, when asked, “So you initiated a conversation with a 13-year-old knowing she was 13?”. The confrontation was live-streamed by the channel and is currently unavailable on YouTube.

However, this is not the first time that the creator is being accused of being a paedophile. In October 2020, he sent explicit messages to someone who catfished as a 17-year-old girl, and EDP also threatened them, if they shared the message online. The repetitive accusations against the YouTuber, which have been coming in since the last year as well as his involvement with a thirteen-year-old girl, intentionally as he accepted in the confrontation with Predators Poachers, is suspected to get EDP in major trouble.

Promo Image Source: EDP445's Instagram