What Happened To Helen McCrory? All About The 'Peaky Blinders' Actor Who Died At 52

Helen McCrory, an English actor best known for her appearances in movies and television shows like Harry Potter films, The Special Relationship, Skyfall, etc, recently passed away at the age of 52. Helen McCrory’s husband Damian Lewis recently posted a message on social media and revealed Helen McCrory’s cause of death. Read further ahead to know what happened to Helen McCrory.

What happened to Helen McCrory?

Helen McCrory’s husband Damian Lewis recently took to his Twitter handle and shared this heartfelt message for all the fans through which he announced that his wife Helen McCrory had passed away. In the post, he stated that he was heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that was Helen McCrory died peacefully at home. He further shared that she was surrounded by a wave of love from their friends and family and even added how fearlessly “she died as she lived”. Addressing the Almighty, Damian Lewis also stated how they loved her and knew how lucky they were to have her in their lives and further stated how she blazed so brightly. He then bid her goodbye and stated “go on, little one, into the air” and then thanked her in the end.

There were several fans who were shocked and felt devastated the moment they came to know that Helen McCrory died. Many of them took to Helen McCrory’s husband Damian’s Twitter handle and shared their grief in the comments. Some of them sent love to the family and mentioned how the late actor was a powerhouse of joy and talent and even added how her “sense of self was remarkable and joyously refreshing”. Some of them even shared how shocked they were to hear this news and hoped that her family would find peace in the beautiful memories they created together. There were many celebrity artists who sent love and blessings for the family in these tough times. Many of them even added that the late actor was incredibly talented and commented that they felt lucky to get a chance to work with her. They even added that she was so supportive and fun and could never forget the times when they shot together in movies and shows. Take a look at how fans and other celebrities reacted when they came to know how Helen McCrory died.

