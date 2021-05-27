What Happened To Jaden Smith? Know More About Will And Jada Smith's Son

At a very young age. Jaden Smith gained popularity starring in multiple movies in a variety of roles. In 2006, he featured next to his father, Will Smith in The Pursuit Of Happyness as his son. After which he played a pivotal role in the science-fiction drama The Day the Earth Stood Still. In 2010, his popularity rose when he was cast in the lead role of The Karate Kid next to veteran actor Jackie Chan. In 2013, he featured next to his dad, once again, in After Earth.

Gradually, the number of movies he worked in started reducing. In 2014, he appeared in The Good Lord Bird, based on James McBride's novel of the same name. He then took a break from acting to focus on his music. For those wondering, here's what happened to Jaden Smith?

What happened to Jaden Smith?

Jaden Smith started off his career at the young age of 8 years old when he starred next to his father Will Smith in The Pursuit Of Happyness. He gradually gaining more popularity and success through his performance in The Karate Kid featuring Jackie Chan, Taraji P Henson. Throughout his career, he juggled acting with music. In 2012, he introduced his first mixtape titled The Cool Tape after he had collaborated with the artist Justin Beiber for his song Never Say Never in 2010. In 2014, he decided to take a hiatus from acting to fully focus on music.

During that period, he released his album This Is The Album with Daniel D'artiste. In 2016, he re-released Cool Tape Vol 2 on December 1. Smith also made several guest appearances on other music artist's albums. In 2014, he was a part of Childish Gambino's Pop Thieves and Late Night in Kauai for Gambino's album Kauai. In 2016, he made several appearances in music videos including Alessia Cara's Here (Remix), Black Eyed Peas' Where Is The Love, Post Malone and Teo's Lonely, and more.

In 2017, he returned to acting in Netflix's Original movie The Get Down as Marcus "Dizzee" Kipling. He also made a guest appearance in the soap opera Nashville as himself. The same year he also released his singles, Batman, Watch Me, Falcon and Icon. In 2018, he played the lead role in Crystal Moselle's Skate Kitchen which was based on a female skateboarding group in New York City who call themselves Skate Kitchen. Most recently, Jaden Smith starred next to Cara Delevingne in Life In A Year.

Image: Jaden Smith's Instagram

