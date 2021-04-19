What Happened To Mark Wahlberg's Sister Debbie Wahlberg? Here Are All The Details

Mark Wahlberg is a popular Hollywood actor and the Wahlberg family was well known for their family reality TV show, The Wahlburgers, which aired on A&E. The show was known for its different and unique content and also shot Mark to immense popularity. Mark Wahlberg's sister Debbie Wahlberg's death in the year 2003 sent shockwaves across the close-knit family and amongst the show's fans and followers and here is everything you need to know about it.

What happened to Debbie Wahlberg?

According to a report by Fabiosa, Mark Wahlberg's sister Debbie Wahlberg passed away at the age of 43 in Boston, Massachusetts. It was on the same day that Mark welcomed his first daughter into the world, September 2, 2003. While being treated for a suspected kidney stone in Boston, Massachusetts, Deborah suffered from a heart attack while her brother celebrated his daughter's birth.

The late Debbie had eleven siblings, three sisters, and eight brothers. They include Tracey, Mitchelle, Donna, Buddy, Arthur, Jim, Robert, Mark, Donnie, Paul, and Scott, most of whom are part of the entertainment industry. In an interview with ET Canada, Mark explained that his sister passed away due to a heart attack and septic shock in 2003. He further stated that his mother really went into a big, deep depression after his sister passed away and that it was the same day that his first child, Ella was born. He concluded by saying that even though it was a long time ago, no parent should have to lose a child.

Talking to Hollywood Life in the year 2019, the Transformers star said The Wahlburgers was more than just a show, a business, and a success. The TV show surprisingly brought the family together and granted Alma Wahlberg, their mother with peace, her identity, and delight after losing her firstborn daughter. Mark Wahlberg's daughter, Ella Rae Wahlberg, was born to his long-term girlfriend Rhea Durham and the birth happened at four o'clock in the morning in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. A friend of Wahlberg stated that it was the best day of Mark's life as well as the worst and every year on his kid's birthday, he would be reminded of it.

