What Is Avengers: Endgame's Total Box Office Collection Since Initial Release?

Avengers: Endgame was one of the most anticipated movie among fans after the first movie, Avengers: Infinity War left fans with a lot of emotions to deal with as several characters reached their conclusions. The movie was released on April 26, 2019, across theatres. It marked the ninth and final movie in Phase 4 and the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie was helmed by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joseph Russo.

The movie was based on the Marvel Comics created by Stan Lee. Avengers: Endgame saw a line of major star cast with Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and many more. The movie explores the concept of time travel.

Avengers: Endgame box office collection

The Avengers: Endgame's total collection on the first day amounted to $357.11 million on its opening weekend in the United States of America and Canada. The movie received a total of $1.93 billion, overseas which amounted to 69.3% of its income, according to Box Office Mojo. It went onto collect a total of $278 billion in total. The movie was made on a budget of $356 million USD.

The movie had broken the record of James Cameron's Avatar for the highest-grossing movie in the Box Office. When it released initially, the movie gained a gross amount of $858.3 million in the United States of America and Canada, alone. It reached a worldwide total of $2.798 billion which surpassed Avatar's total of $2.749 billion. Avatar's re-release in 2021 took over its position as the highest-grossing movie again.

The plot of Avengers: Endgame

After Avengers: Infinity War shows the victory of the antagonist Thanos, by gaining all six infinity stones and wiping out half of the Universe (aka The Blip), the main six Avengers with the help of their new allies must find out a way to reverse Thanos' snap. The plot of the movie focuses on their efforts to undo the Blip. The casualties of their mission include the death of Agent Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, and Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, played by Chris Evans is also given a farewell in the movie.