What Is Histrionic Personality Disorder? Amber Heard's Alleged Diagnosis Explained

On day nine of Johnny Depp's defamation trial, a clinical and forensic psychologist testified that Amber Heard showed signs of histrionic and borderline personality disorder during her evaluation. The medical specialist told the Virginia court that she was asked to provide a psychological evaluation of Ms Heard back in October 2021. Dr Curry claimed that she met Amber Heard twice on December 10 and 17 for about 12 hours.

"The results of Ms Heard's evaluation supported two diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder," said Dr Curry.

What is histrionic personality disorder?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a histrionic personality disorder is a psychiatric disorder distinguished by a pattern of exaggerated emotionality and attention-seeking behaviours. It is also commonly known as a dramatic personality disorder. People diagnosed with histrionic personality disorder are reportedly characterized as impulsive, lively, charming, manipulative, seductive and flirtatious. The disorder causes a person to be overly dramatic, volatile, excitable or erratic.

During the trial, Dr Curry also added that she saw no signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in her evaluation of Amber Heard.

What is Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)?

As per WHO, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition triggered by a terrifying past event that happens either by experiencing or witnessing it. People diagnosed with PTSD usually suffer from flashbacks and nightmares of the event. The disorder triggers severe anxiety and uncontrollable thoughts about the event.

It is pertinent to note that Amber Heard has not tendered an official statement confirming that she suffers from the aforementioned psychological disorders.

What is Johnny Depp's defamation suit?

Actor Johnny Depp has filed a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard for the op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post. In the op-ed, Heard identified herself as a public figure representing 'domestic abuse' without mentioning Depp's name in the piece. The latter's attorney is suing Heard for $50 million for tarnishing his personal and professional life. In her response, Amber Heard countersued Depp alleging her defamed her after calling her allegations of abuse a hoax. In the ongoing trial, several shocking revelations about the actors' relationship have come to the fore, be it Depp's explicit messages or Amber Heard's recordings.

Image: AP