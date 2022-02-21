What Is Stem Player? Know All About Platform Where Kanye West's 'Donda 2' Is Releasing

Kanye West, also known as Ye is gearing up for the release of his next studio album Donda 2, a sequel to his 10th studio album Donda. The rapper recently took to his Instagram and announced that he won't be releasing Donda 2 on any major streaming platforms like YouTube, Apple, Spotify.

Kanye shared that his album Donda 2 will be released exclusively on Stem Player. Continue reading to know more about Stem Player, its price and specifications.

What is Stem Player?

Kanye West announced that his new album, Donda 2, will stream exclusively on his platform Stem player. Stem Player isn’t actually a streaming platform. It’s a small device that allows users to split songs into “stems”, according to its website, and costs around $200 (approx Rs.15,000 without shipping charges).

The Bluetooth device can control vocals, drums, bass and isolates several parts of songs. The Stem Player was launched by Kanye last year in a partnership with Kano Computing and also includes his album Donda. It has 8 GB of storage, connections via USB-C, Bluetooth, or 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 97db speaker.

The rapper previously took to his Instagram and wrote, "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

West to live-stream Donda Experience concert on February 22

As per DailyMail, Kanye West will also be live-streaming his Donda Experience concert/listening party on Tuesday, February 22 in IMAX theatres across 15 cities. MAX Entertainment president Megan Colligan in a statement said, "Kanye is one of the most ambitious and groundbreaking artists of our time. And we are grateful for the opportunity to again share his genius with his loyal fans across the country."

Meanwhile, Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda was released in August 2021 after the album's third listening party on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago, titled Kanye West Presents The Donda Album Experience. Donda initially scored the most first-day streams for an album in 2021 on both Apple Music and Spotify. It stood as West's 10th consecutive chart-topper on the US Billboard 200, tying the record set by Eminem.

(Image: @stemplayer/@kanyethegoatwest/Instagram)