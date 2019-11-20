What Is The 'Snyder Cut' And Why Are Fans Going Crazy About The Film

It has been two years since the release of Justice League, it was one of the most expensive films made by DC. The film featured some of the best superheroes from the DC universe, Batman played by Ben Affleck, Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot, Flash played by Ezra Miller, Aquaman played by Jason Momoa, Cyborg played by Ray Fisher and Superman played by Henry Cavill. The movies didn’t do quite well and the fans were quick to notice that the film had been heavily edited.

Also Read | 'Justice League' Stars Want The Release Of The 'Snyder's Cut' Version

What is the Snyder Cut and Why are Fans going crazy about it

Also Read | Justice League: Zack Snyder's Original Cut Of The Film Demanded By Fans

About the movement

The movement was started by fans since the release of the film. Fans realised that the film had been heavily edited and demanded the original cut of the film. The film had a poor quality of CGI and lacked the thrill of the original script. The fans claimed that the film was nothing like the one Zack Snyder had in mind, and thus it became a failure. The shift in the tone of the films from the previous two Snyder films made fans uncomfortable to watch the Justice League film. Zack Snyder left the filming process due to personal reasons, thus Joss Whedon was hired by the studio to oversee the post-production of the film. However, this changed the tone of the film, which not only appealed to the audience but also left its dedicated DC fan base in splits.

Also Read | Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck Petition For Release Of Snyder Cut Version Of 'Justice League'

Recently the movement has caught a spark after the cast members of the Justice league tweeted and voiced their desire to ‘Release the Snyder cut’. The movie cast wants the studio to release the original film as per the vision of Zack Snyder. Fans were thrilled by this gesture and the movement has been trending on twitter since then. Zack Snyder himself released a few behind the scene images of the Snyder Cut, which added fuel to the spark of the Snyder cut movement. Cast members too released their respective stills from the Snyder cut. This has given the DC fans hope that they just may get the Justice League movie they truly deserve.

Also Read | Public Needs To See Snyder's Version Of 'Justice League': Jason Momoa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.