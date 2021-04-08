What Time Does 'Thunder Force' Release On Netflix? Read More About The Comedy Film

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer-starrer, Thunder Force is all set to hit the screens of Netflix viewers on April 9, 2021. The movie stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in pivotal roles with Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Ben Falcone and others. So, what time does Thunder Force release on Netflix?

What time does Thunder Force release on Netflix?

Similar to many Netflix shows and movies, Thunder Force will be available to Indian viewers at 1:30 pm IST. The American audience can stream the movie at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET. Viewers in the UK can expect to watch the superhero comedy film at 8 am GMT+1. Thunder Force release time for viewers in Australia is 7 pm GMT+ 11.

The plot of Thunder Force will shed light on two best friends reuniting after they drift apart post their school days. One ends up becoming a failure, Lydia played by Melissa McCarthy, while the other runs a huge company named Stanton 4.0, Emily Stanton played by Octavia Spencer. Stanton tries to create a genetic formula to turn common people into superheroes and enhances their powers.

Lydia, who comes to visit her estranged successful best friend, ends up injecting herself with the only formula for super strength. Emily Stanton reveals that she too has a superpower of invisibility. The two then end up joining forces against evil and forming a team named the Thunder Force.

Bobby Cannavale, who was last seen in Superintelligence as George Churchill, plays the antagonist The King. On his side, he will have Jason Bateman who will take on the role of The Crab and Pom Klementieff of Guardians Of The Galaxy fame as Laser. Other cast members include Ben Falcone, Melissa Leo, Kevin Dunn, Sarah Baker, Tyrel Jackson Williams and many others.

Thunder Force is helmed by Ben Falcone, who has also written the story and is a part of the panel of producers. Melissa McCarthy and Marc Platt too are also part of the production of the movie. Barry Peterson is the cinematographer of the 105-minute film. The music of the movie is composed by Fil Eisler.

