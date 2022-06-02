What Will Happen If Amber Heard Fails To Pay $15 Mn Damages To Ex-husband Johnny Depp?

A seven-member jury in the Virginia court recently ruled in favour of actor Johnny Depp in his defamation lawsuit. The jury has found Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard guilty of defaming the Pirates of the Caribbean star and ordered the former to pay $15 million in damages.

The panel concluded that Heard's 2018 article on the "sexual assault" she had experienced was defamatory to Depp and was written with malicious intent, rendering her guilty of libel. Though the star's net worth is unclear, it is pertinent to mention here that she has earned millions from her work in TV and films such as Aquaman and its sequel.

Will defamation suit damage charges pose financial threat to Amber Heard?

According to the latest report by CBS News, the damage charges imposed on the actor are set to cause great financial risk for her. Amber, who had previously received a $7 million settlement from Depp after their 2016 divorce which she pledged to donate to charities including the American Civil Liberties Union, has not fulfilled the promise yet.

According to various international outlets, the Aquaman star may not be in possession of the immediate funds to pay her ex-husband. According to Newsweek, during the testimony, it was suggested that the 36-year-old star's career got stalled due to the legal tussle with Depp. This raises questions about whether Heard is capable and financially sound enough to cover the damages, which included $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Now, according to experts by The Daily Beast, they indicated several steps that can be adopted by Heard if she admits she is unable to pay the judgment.

Duncan Levin, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor turned criminal defense lawyer, told the outlet that if something of this sort happens then, "the prevailing party is entitled to broad discovery on that point." "Here, that means that Depp, now that he has won, will be likely entitled to see financial records and even take depositions on her ability to pay," Levin added.

Levin further mentioned that since the case was taken up in a Virginia court where the law states that punitive damages will not be more than $350,000, Heard will not have to pay the full $5 million punitive damage. Instead, she will have to pay the $10 million in compensatory damages. Also, readers must also note that Heard has at least two upcoming movies that may also provide income.

