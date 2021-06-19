When Beyonce Revealed She Suffered From Depression And Troubled Lovelife, Back In 2006

Beyonce is one of the world's best-selling recording artist and a global icon. Beyonce first gained popularity as a member of the former girl band Destiny's Child. The band was disbanded in 2006 and Beyonce went on to build her career as a solo artist. In an interview back in 2006, the singer revealed that she suffered a severe bout of depression and was also facing trouble in her love life.

Beyonce reveals she was suffering from depression

Back in 2006, in an interview with Parade magazine, Beyonce revealed that she went through a severe bout of depression when her band Destiny's Child disbanded. The singer revealed that she did not get out of her room, she did not eat she was in a really bad place in life, going through that lonely period and wondered "Who am I? Who are my friends?' My life changed." Beyonce also revealed that at the same time she parted ways with her high school sweetheart whom she was dating since she was 12. The singer said that she feared that she wouldn't find anyone to love now that she was famous in the throwback interview. However, things definitely turned out for good for the singer as she is happily married now with three kids.

Beyonce celebrates her twin's Rumi and Sir's birthday

As per E!, Beyonce shared a message on her personal website on June 13 to mark her twins Rumi and Sir's 4th birthday. Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z, who also share their 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed the twins on June 13, 2017. Beyonce's message read "What's better than 1 gift... 2," the star wrote over a black background. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir." The couple has yet to release a photo of their twins as they prefer to be private.

Beyonce becomes the female artist with the most Grammy awards

Beyonce during the 2021 Grammy Awards beat the previous record-holder Alison Krauss and became the most awarded female artist at the Grammy's. Beyonce tied the record with Alison Krauss at the 2021 Grammys after she won the Best Rap Song category for Savage with Megan Thee Stallion. She then proceeded to beat Krauss’ record when she won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for Black Parade. Beyonce has currently 28 Grammy Awards under her belt beating Krauss's record of 27 Grammy awards.

