'When Calls The Heart' Cast Shares Its Thoughts Over Elizabeth Choosing Lucas Over Nathan

During Sunday’s season 8 finale of the show When Calls the Heart, fans of the show around the world saw the end of the season-long love triangle, as Elizabeth told Lucas that she was ready to begin a relationship with him, and even sealed it with a passionate kiss. In an interview with ET, When Calls the Heart cast members Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally opened up about Elizabeth choosing Lucas over Nathan and also what to expect in season 9.

When Calls the Heart cast reacts to Elizabeth choosing Lucas over Nathan

Erin Krakow, who plays the role of Elizabeth, opened up about her character's decision and said that the show had been blessed with actors Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally, who had done such an incredible job bringing the characters to life, and it would be impossible not to, as a viewer, fall in love with their characters. The actress said that she was really excited about this next chapter for Elizabeth and getting to see her happy and free and in love.

Chris McNally, who plays the role of Lucas, spoke on behalf of his character that Lucas is probably ecstatic and that he did his best to show Elizabeth how he felt and tried to be patient and took his time. The actor added that there were hiccups along the way, but during season 6 or 7 his character Lucas said that, ‘I'll wait as long as I have to for the woman of my dreams.’ Actor Kevin McGarry who plays the character of Nathan said that he won't give up on Elizabeth and assured fans that the plot for this season was just as much of a mystery to the actors as it was for the fans. He further added that hopefully, the conclusion of this season will open up for many other stories for the next season.

As the show When Calls the Heart returns for season 9, all three actors gushed with excitement over the opportunity to continue telling their characters’ stories. For Krakow, she said that she was particularly excited to figure out what Elizabeth and Nathan’s friendship is going to be like. The actress expressed her excitement and said that she loved working with Kevin and she was really excited to see how their dynamics will work together and how they move forward with each other. The actress said that she couldn't wait to get back to work with Kevin and Chris.

IMAGE: STILL FROM WHEN CALLS THE HEART

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.