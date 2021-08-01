When 'Eternals' Star Salma Hayek Revealed She Feared 'getting Addicted' To Botox

Mexican-American actor, Salma Hayek does not look a day over 35 even though she is nearing the 55-year-old mark in a month. However, did you know, the Eternals actor, who has been vocal about not being injected to enhance her appearance, once considered getting a botox done? Well, the consideration was not to accent her feature of the camera but while filming a movie. During a conversation in the year 2019, Salma Hayek revealed that she wanted to completely transform for her character as Claire Luna in Like A Boss. Read on to know more.

When The Eternals' Salma Hayek was contemplated getting a botox done!

During a past conversation with Entertainment Tonight's Brooke Anderson, Salma Hayek revealed that she was excited to inject herself. The actor said that she was contemplating getting a botox, lip fillers, and more because she has "never done it." She said that she wanted to see what happens. However, she added that it was her prior commitments that spoiled her plan.

Hayek went on to reveal why she finally never got injected. She said that she had a movie right after Like A Boss and would begin filming in the next one three days after she would finish her current project. Hayek stated that in the project she was going through a "tragedy" and had a really "hard time". She revealed that the project had no makeup and hair and she could not have had the leftovers from the injections.

The 54-year-old actor got into the skin of her role, Claire Luna for Like A Boss. She altered her appearance using fake teeth and a huge red coloured wig to enhance her look for the character. She commented that "maybe it was for the best" on not getting botox or lip fillers, among others done for Claire Luna's role. Concluding her conversation, Hayek stated that she "would have gotten addicted to it."

Moreover, her fans and followers are happy as she did not alter her natural aging process. Many fans and followers compliment the beauty on her social media handles as she frequently treats them with stunning snaps and videos from her personal as well as professional life. On the work front, the list of upcoming Salma Hayek's movies includes Eternals and House of Gucci.

IMAGE: AP

