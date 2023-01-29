When Gerard Butler Almost Killed Hilary Swank During Shoot Of 'P.S. I Love You'

Hollywood star Gerard Butler has revealed that he accidentally slashed co-star Hilary Swank's head during the shoot of their 2007 romantic drama "P.S. I Love You".

Directed by Richard LaGravenese from a screenplay he penned with Steven Rogers, "P.S. I Love You" was based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. It featured Butler and Swank in the lead roles of Gerry and Holly.

While filming one of the scenes in which Butler had to dance in suspenders, the actor said he hurt Swank badly in her head and "cut her open".

"I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders. At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I'm crawling towards her and she's right in front of me and she's laughing hysterically.

"I had to ping it, and it would go past my face. And this time I'm crawling towards the bed. It gets stuck. It releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head. I cut her open," the 53-year-old actor said, adding that the clip was "so dangerous" that the camera crew devised plastic covers as protection.

Swank, 43, was immediately rushed to the hospital .

"Imagine a studio, and in three seconds, everybody's gone, and I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying. 'I just scarred Hilary Swank!' I almost took her eye out and I just made a fool of myself for two days and this is what I have to show for it. She's off to the hospital," Butler said during a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

The Scottish actor said Swank has forgiven him for whatever happened that day on the sets of the film.