When Jackie Chan Revealed The Reason Why Only Son Jaycee Chan Will Not Inherit His Wealth

Actor Jackie Chan remains to be one of the most acclaimed global stars to date, who enjoys a massive fandom across the globe on social media and otherwise. Back in 2016, the Academy Award-winning actor was revealed to be the second-highest-paid actor in the world by Forbes with an estimated net worth of a whopping $350 million. However, do you know his fortune will not be forwarded to his beloved Jaycee Chan and will be entirely donated to charity instead?

Here's why Jackie Chan's son will not inherit his father's wealth

According to Forbes, Jackie Chan's estimated earnings between the course of June 2019 to June 2020 have been around an astonishing $40 million, adding onto his 350-million-dollars' fortune. However, unlike most of the stars who believe in passing on their wealth to their offsprings, the Vanguard actor decided what he is going to do with his massive net worth a decade ago. In a past interaction with Channel NewsAsia, Jackie opened up about his donation plans and revealed not forwarding his wealth to his actor son, Jaycee Chan.

He told the portal that his entire net worth will be donated to charity after him and will not be inherited by his 38-year-old son. Elaborating further on the same, the 67-year-old actor said that Jaycee will make his own money if he is capable enough. He also went on to say that if he's not capable then the Railroad Tigers star will be wasting Jackie's hard-earned money. During his interview, the Hong Kong megastar also expressed regretting his decision of not enrolling his son in the army when he was young.

Meanwhile, Jackie Chan's latest post on Instagram had made headlines lately as he gave fans a peek into his birthday celebration. Jackie turned 67 on April 7, 2021, and penned a heartfelt note for his fans who made his special day even more special for him with their lovely wishes. He wrote, "It’s that time of year again and I’ve received so many messages and well wishes. I’d like to say a heartfelt 'thank you' to all my friends and fans from all over the world for your warm birthday wishes!"

Check out Jackie Chan's Instagram post below:

Disclaimer: The aforementioned information about Jackie Chan's net worth is sourced from different websites. Republic World does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Image Source: Jackie Chan and Jaycee Chan Instagram