When Jennifer Lopez Playfully Threw Shade On Taylor Swift, Rihanna, And Beyoncé!

About almost one and half years ago, an American crime thriller film called Hustlers was released. The film starred Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B, in the lead roles. For a promotional event of the film, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer, appeared for a BuzzFeed quiz, where there was a brief moment when JLo ‘playfully threw shade’ at some of the biggest female pop stars of America.

What was the quiz?

The five stars of the film, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer, appeared in a YouTube video of BuzzFeed, where they took a quiz made by BuzzFeed. The video, from 4 September 2019, is titled: “The "Hustlers" Cast Finds Out Their Exotic Dancer Songs.” The questions were multiple choice type, and ranged from ‘selecting how their friends would describe their energy,’ to ‘selecting their best physical asset.’

The ‘shade’ moment

In the quiz, there came a question where the five stars had to ‘pick a fierce red carpet look that spoke to them,’ and in the options, were the pop stars Rihana, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Mariah Carey. To be precise, the options were: Rihana’s Met Gala look from 2018, Nicki Minaj at the MTV Music Awards 2016, Beyonce at the Tidal Event 2015, Taylor Swift at the Teen Choice Awards of 2019, Lady Gaga at the Met Gala of 2019, and Mariah Carey at the Golden Globes of 2018.

At that moment, Jennifer Lopez said about the options, “I’m not a fan of any of these really. These are like, not their best looks.” That moment, the netizens were sent into a frenzy, that JLo threw shade on six of the most loved pop stars, so easily. The moment did make a lot of buzz at the time and topped among all of Jennifer Lopez's news of that time. However, knowing that it was all said in a light-hearted manner and in good fun, people went easy on it later on. Also, JLo did proceed to choose Rihanna as her option for that question.

Image source: Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift Instagram