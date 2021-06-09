When Johnny Depp Recalled Being 'broke' While Auditioning For '21 Jump Street'

Johnny Depp is one of the most established actors of the present time in Hollywood but he did not have the name and fame nor the money when he initially joined the industry. Johnny Depp celebrates his birthday on June 6 and he turned 58 in 2021, so let’s look back to the time when he spoke about his audition for the series 21 Jump Street. In an interview with The Guardian in 2015, Johnny Depp opened up about his financial condition when he auditioned for his role in 21 Jump Street.

During the interview, Johnny Depp told The Guardian that he was broke when he interviewed for the iconic role in 21 Jump Street. He did not want to do a television series but because of his poor financial condition, he went for the audition. During the interview, he said the audition was a “last-minute thing” and during the audition, he had one of the worst flu he has experienced in his lifetime. He added that he went for the test, signed some papers, did the screen test, and the next day he was sent to Vancouver. Depp regarded the audition as his best audition.

21 Jump Street

The series 21 Jump Street is an American police procedural television series that aired for 5 seasons from 1987 to 1990. The series revolved around a group of young police officers who work undercover in order to investigate crimes in high schools, college, and other teenage spots. Due to their youthful look, they can often disguise as a teenager and solve the crime from among the crowd. Johnny Depp played the role of Thomas Hanson also known as Tom in the series. He left the series after the fourth season in order to pursue his career in Hollywood. He was highly praised for his acting in the series by viewers and critics alike.

Johnny Depp's movies

Johnny Depp started his acting career with the horror movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984. He went on to do many blockbuster movies like Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Sleepy Hollow, Pirates of Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, and many more. He was last seen in the movie Minamata, where he played the role of a photographer named Smith.

IMAGE CREDIT: JOHNNY DEPP/INSTAGRAM

