When Kim Kardashian Cooked A Meal For Kanye West And Twitterati Was Left Unimpressed

Back in 2016, Kim Kardashian had cooked a meal for her then-husband Kanye West on Father’s Day. She had shared a picture of the platter on Instagram and soon netizens' reaction had proved that they were unhappy with the former's cooking skills. While some had trolled her for entering the kitchen for the first time, some had also asked her to cook a pleasing meal.

She had prepared some fried sauteed chicken, with mac and cheese. The photo also showed some green beans and sweet potato soufflé. In a video that had surfaced on the Internet, she had said, “All my husband wanted for Father’s Day was a home-cooked meal, so in the kitchen, cooking.” While Kanye was satisfied with his wife's skills, he had also penned a note on Twitter that had read, "Wifey made the best Father’s Day meal ever. So thankful so happy so blessed. Thank you for making my family."

Reacting to her post, a user had written, "She doesn’t cook. Her kitchen is for show. The only baking she does is with her make-up," whereas another fan had penned, "Is that even news, everyone cooks, it's not a big thing that these stars enter the kitchen once in a blue moon."

When Kim was trolled for cooking a meal for Kanye

@corey_emanuel @KimKardashian damn near not that bad for her surprised she even cooks — 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@1sauney) July 11, 2016

I'm sure Kim even cooks for Kanye, even if it's just salad and cream atleast she does something!! Please have sense!! — IHUOMA👑✨ (@mss_tobi) August 2, 2016

Can she even spell kitchen? "@Tee_Tee__: Do you think Kim K cooks for Kanye? — Yitsho kuTatakho.. (@ZeusAuthentic) January 14, 2014

Honestly everybody gone stop coming for Kim Kardashian and her meal she made for Kanye when half y'all hoes can't cook ramen noodles 🤒🤒 — 🏺Kelonii🏺 (@kingkelonii) June 27, 2016

Sources had also told People in 2020 that Kim was starting to cook so much more than she has in her entire life. More so, the source had added that she was going to consider a cookbook and that she was pretty serious about it. Interestingly, the source had also mentioned that her fondness for cooking had begun after Kanye’s encouragement as he loved when she cooked meals for him.

The two stars had begun dating in 2012 and had sent fans into a frenzy with their appearances at several events. However, things turned upside down after 6 years and Kim filed for divorce. On the work front, Kim is a part of the show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Kanye recently surprised fans with a small segment in the series, as he helped his ex plan a birthday party for Kris Jenner.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN/ KANYE WEST'S INSTAGRAM

