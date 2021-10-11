When Kim Kardashian Revealed She Was Once 'desperate' For Media Attention

Kim Kardashian rose to fame as the stylist of Paris Hilton and soon gained widespread media attention for her infamous tape with rapper Ray J. Kim further gained popularity with the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and is now one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram also the Time magazine included Kardashian on their list of 2015's 100 most influential people.

Kardashian is subject to intense media scrutiny and has hundreds of paparazzi around whenever she is out and about. However, the reality TV star back in 2016 mentioned that she was once desperate to get the media's attention and always greeted the paps.

Back in 2016, Kim Kardashian shared a video on her Youtube channel with her friend Jonathan Cheban and opened up about the time when she was desperate for the media's attention. She said, "When I was living on Robertson [Boulevard], it was like paparazzi central. I was living right behind Kitson. And every time I’d go to the gym or go eat, every paparazzi would ask me questions and I would be like: ‘Hey guys!’ Like, I so wanted the attention."

She added, "I would stop off at Robertson’s, I would stop off at the Ivy to pick up something to go, even if it was some bread to go. I think I can talk about it because it’s so funny. I think people need to be more honest about those moments in life when you’re just super desperate and want that."

Kim Kardashian makes her SNL debut

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star garnered rave reviews from both viewers and audience on social media following her Saturday Night Live debut on October 9. The reality star roasted her famous family in her monologue, which included playful jabs at her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, her mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble as well as her estranged husband Kanye West. As part of her monologue at Saturday Night Live's recent episode, taking a dig at her mother's boyfriend she said, "One thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey."

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian