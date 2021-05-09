When Kim Kardashian Was Called Out For Photoshopping Her Picture; See Her Response

Back in March 2018, Kim Kardashian had made a visit to Washington DC to support a cause that she felt strongly about. The Kardashians and Jenners are often targeted for their Photoshop fails and this particular pic turned out to be one major Photoshop disaster for Kim. In the said picture, Kim is wearing a pair of biker shorts and a sports bra with an oversized orange jacket over it. The Photoshop in question could be seen in a car in the background which has been altered heavily to the point where it loses its identity as a car. See the Kim Kardashian Photoshop fail here.

Kim Kardashian's photos that received backlash

Kim Kardashian is not one to address accusations of Photoshop and the like, but that time she did. When the fail was constantly highlighted by netizens, she had to turn off the comments to the picture. On her website, she had released a statement speaking about the alleged Photoshop, but the statement has hence been removed. It is, however, still live in a BBC article. She had said that she had not Photoshopped the picture at all but had only used a filter. She had also revealed that the picture was one that had been clicked by a fan and posted and she only reposted it after applying a filter. She had said that the person who had clicked the picture originally and shared it had used a mirror filter which was why the car looked the way it did and it had nothing to do with a failed Photoshop attempt on her part.

Another major Kim Kardashian Photoshop came about in the form of a family Christmas portrait with Kim, her then-husband Kanye West and their children in 2019. Followers were quick to point out that this was yet another one of Kim Kardashians photos that was Photoshopped badly. People noticed that Kim’s daughter North looked a little out of place in the picture and asked what had gone wrong. Kim actually spoke about the incident on the Ellen Degeneres Show and explained what had happened. She said that it was always difficult to get all the children into a picture and that particular day North was in a bad mood and said she did not want to be in the picture. Kim said she could sit out but the next day she wanted to be in the picture so the photographer Photoshopped her in.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

