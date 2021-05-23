When Kylie Jenner Said That She 'started Wigs And Everyone Followed'

With over 234 million followers, Kylie Jenner is currently the fourth most followed person on Instagram. The model has been one of the most influential people on the internet for a long time. She and her half-sister, Kim Kardashian, have often created news for making weird statements, that netizens do not miss taking a dig at. Five years back, in April 2016, one such incident had occurred, when Kylie Jenner had said in an interview that she ‘started wigs.’

Besides her fashion and lifestyle updates, Kylie Jenner's wigs got a lot of attention in 2016, when she was interviewed for a magazine named Marie Claire. In Marie Claire’s third-annual May Fresh Faces issue of 2016, Kylie had featured with four other women, who were 'changing the game'. In this, they also talked a little about the influence they had on people, all over the world. Besides Kylie Jenner, the people who were featured in the issue, were, Zendaya, Ellie Goulding, Hailey Baldwin, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Kylie talked about several things, one of which was sharing her pictures on social media. She had said, “When I post sexy photos, I always regret it. Like, ‘Oh my God, everyone is seeing my body.’ I get really weird about it.” While talking about the influence she has on people, Kylie Jenner said, “I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim just used my wig guy last night… I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow.”

People’s Reaction to the Statement

As predicted, people quickly began trolling and taking digs at Kylie Jenner for thinking that she was the one who invented wigs, a thing that has been in existence for centuries. Someone even gave a reference to the first US President, George Washington, in their tweet. Take a look at what people wrote.

The only way @KylieJenner started wigs would be if she mastered time travel. And that's a pretty hard argument to make. — The Black Emma Frost (Read Pinned Tweet) (@iwritecoolstuff) April 12, 2016

@KylieJenner you started wigs? What? Plz tell me they misquoted you. You are not that ignorant — veronica (@wannyfo) April 12, 2016

Kylie Jenner’s Follow-Up

As predicted by the person in the last tweet, the statement printed in the magazine was a misquote, as said by Kylie. She wrote this following tweet to make it clear that it was a misquote. She even went on to say that they did so for ‘hype’. Take a look at her actual tweet.

When publications switch up your words for hype.. Damn. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 11, 2016

Image Source: Kylie Jenner Instagram

