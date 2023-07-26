When Margot Robbie Used Sign Language To Communicate With Hearing Impaired Fan | Watch

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, released in theatres on July 21. The movie has been performing well at the box office. Moreover, fans have given a thumbs-up to Margot Robbie's performance in the film. Now, an old video of the actress from the premiere of one of her films is going viral.

3 things you need to know

Margot Robbie has been praised for her role in Barbie.

An old video of the actress has surfaced on social media handles.

The video shows her talking to a fan using sign language.

Margot Robbie uses sign language to interact with fan

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet wherein Margot Robbie can be seen talking in sign language with a fan. She can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile with conversing in sign language with a hearing-impaired fan. The video is from the premiere of Robbie's film Amsterdam back in 2022.

margot robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zYCnlFrxLc — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) July 24, 2023

Soon after the video surfaced, fans began to praise the actress for her humble and kind nature. While many were confused about which sign language she used, a fan said that the Barbie actress was talking in BSL (British Sign Language). This sign language is mostly used in the United Kingdom.

Margot Robbie on not kissing Ryan Gosling

Coming back to the present, in a recent interview with People, Margot Robbie revealed that her friends teased her for not kissing Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie. She said, "Uh, no! That didn't feel like a win for me. All of my girlfriends were like, 'Well, you did a whole movie with him, and you don't kiss? What's wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one! I was like, 'I know, I can't check that one off."