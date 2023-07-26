When Margot Robbie Used Sign Language To Communicate With Hearing Impaired Fan | Watch

Quick links:
Margot Robbie's video of using sign language with fan goes viral. (Image: IMDb)
Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, released in theatres on July 21. The movie has been performing well at the box office. Moreover, fans have given a thumbs-up to Margot Robbie's performance in the film. Now, an old video of the actress from the premiere of one of her films is going viral.
A video has been doing the rounds on the internet wherein Margot Robbie can be seen talking in sign language with a fan. She can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile with conversing in sign language with a hearing-impaired fan. The video is from the premiere of Robbie's film Amsterdam back in 2022.
margot robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zYCnlFrxLc— 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) July 24, 2023
Soon after the video surfaced, fans began to praise the actress for her humble and kind nature. While many were confused about which sign language she used, a fan said that the Barbie actress was talking in BSL (British Sign Language). This sign language is mostly used in the United Kingdom.
Coming back to the present, in a recent interview with People, Margot Robbie revealed that her friends teased her for not kissing Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie. She said, "Uh, no! That didn't feel like a win for me. All of my girlfriends were like, 'Well, you did a whole movie with him, and you don't kiss? What's wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one! I was like, 'I know, I can't check that one off."