When Millie Bobby Brown Responded To Backlash Over Friendship With Drake

Actor Millie Bobby Brown has been in the spotlight since a very young age. She came to public attention and quickly gained popularity when she played the character of Eleven in the science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things. A few years ago, the young actor received backlash when she revealed that she was friends with singer and rapper Drake. Later, Millie to addressed the criticism and backlash that she was receiving for her friendship with Drake.

Millie Bobby Brown on her friendship with Drake

Millie Bobby Brown and Drake met back in 2017 at the Emmy Awards. The duo quickly formed a friendship as Drake was a fan of her show Stranger Things. Brown, later in 2018, during the Emmy Awards interview she said that she loved Drake and they had met in Australia and they were BFF's. She also said that they texted frequently and Drake also helped her with boy problems. Post the interview, rumours of them dating emerged and Millie Bobby Brown faced intense backlash.

The young actor then took to her Instagram story and addressed the rumours, she wrote "Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird . . . for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships . . . jeez."

Millie Bobby Brown dating Jon Bon Jovi's son?

Millie Bobby Brown was recently snapped in the streets of New York City with her rumoured boyfriend Jacob Hurley Bongiovi. The two were spotted holding hands as they strolled. Brown had also shared a photo with her rumoured boyfriend and captioned it as "Strawberry Sundays", the post has since then been deleted from her feed.

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown was recently seen in the monster film Godzilla vs. Kong. The movie was received well at the box office and broke several pandemic box office records becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2021.

