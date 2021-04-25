When Will Smith Accidentally Met DJ Jazzy Jeff Before Their Music Career Took Off; Read

While Will Smith is most popularly known today for his memorable roles in films, he had initially gained fame as a rapper with the title ‘The Fresh Prince’. His collaboration which Jazzy Jeff as ‘DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’ took off soon after they joined forces. However, as the story goes, both of them had met each other by accident before starting their musical venture together. Jazzy Jeff has also briefly opened up in his interview in Out Loud with Claudia Jordan about how he met Will and the turn of events that led to their success.

How ‘The Fresh Prince’ accidentally met ‘DJ Jazzy Jeff’

For a brief period between the late 80’s and the mid 90’s, the duo of DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince became a major hit among audiences. However, what many people are not aware about is the night when the two of them met by chance which eventually brought them together. Jazzy revealed in detail about when he first got to know Will Smith. He said that he had received a “last- minute call” to perform at a house party which took place near Will’s residence.

Jazzy added that his then partner and rapper ‘Ice’ was not at home and could not be contacted, hence the former had set out to perform on his own. He added that Will walked in the basement where he was “setting up” and asked about the whereabouts of ‘Ice’, to which Jazzy replied by saying that he was not present to perform. Will volunteered to perform with him as a rapper on stage to which Jazzy agreed, and that’s how they first joined forces.

Jazzy also said that the “chemistry” between both of them worked out well and they started collaborating for good. The duo eventually made their debut with their first album Rock the House, which was followed by more successful albums. The two eventually won a Grammy Award for Parents Just Don't Understand. Will Smith eventually landed his own TV show with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and that’s how his acting career had begun.