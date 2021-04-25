When Will Smith Bumped Into Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence On Sets Of 'Coming 2 America'

Back in 2020, Will Smith dropped a selfie with Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, taking over the internet by a storm. Will Smith was shooting for the film Bad Boys for Life, from the Bad Boys series while Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes were shooting for Coming 2 America, at the same location. Coincidentally, the four of them ended up at the same location and Will Smith opened up about their reunion on a talk show.

Will Smith opens about bumping into Eddie Murphy

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host reminded Will Smith of the day he bumped into the cast of Coming 2 America. Will Smith recalled the day meeting Black Mt. Rushmore and said that the day was ‘beautiful’. Will Smith and his team were shooting at Tyler Perry’s studio where Eddie and his team were also present. However, the actors were unaware of each other’s presence at the studio. Wesley Snipes knocked on Will Smith’s door and together they decided to knock on Eddie’s door, for a small reunion.

Will Smith reminisced the moments of their reunion and said it was one of the most beautiful moments at the Tyler Perry Studios. He also said that the studio was Newly Opened, which earlier used to be a Confederate army base which was transformed into Tyler Perry Studios. Speaking about Eddie Murphy, Will Smith said he first met Eddie when he came to LA, years ago. He said that Eddie has set a benchmark in the industry and every young comedian would want to be like him.

Take a look at Will Smith's movies

Will Smith’s movie Bad Boys For Life was an action comedy film, which is a sequel to Bad Boys II, which released in 2003. The film starred Martin Lawrence and Will, reprising their roles from the previous films. The film's cast also included Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano, directed by Adil & Bilall.

Soon, he will be seen in an upcoming biographical drama film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. The film revolves around the story of Richard Williams, the father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The film stars Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott along with Will Smith. The upcoming biographical film is slated to release in November 2021.

(Image Source: Will Smith/Instagram)