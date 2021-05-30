When Will Smith Made Sushi With Japanese YouTuber Bilingirl Chika

Back in 2019, Hollywood actor Will Smith had gone to Japan to promote his movie, Gemini Man. In Japan, the 52-year-old actor had taken some time out to make sushi with Japanese YouTuber Bilingirl Chika. Eloquent in both English and Japanese languages, Bilingirl Chika is one of the country’s most popular YouTubers and has interviewed some of Hollywood’s most famous actors in the past. The video showed Smith and Chika making a home-style rolled sushi known as makizushi and talking about the actor's movie.

When Will Smith made Sushi with Bilingirl Chika

In the video, the actor said that though he had been to Japan and eaten sushi many times previously, it would be his first time making sushi. For the home-style variant of the dish, Chika presented him with a plate of ingredients that included beef, avocado, cream cheese, egg, cucumber, salmon, okra, and natto. After heeding to Chika’s instructions on where to put the rice on his nori seaweed sheet, Smith combined some ingredients, going straight for the natto. The actor asked Chika what it was and she explained that it was fermented soybeans, which Smith seemed interested in, but when he saw the sticky strands coming off it, he made a face and stated that the sushi would be for her instead.

The duo then rolled up their sushi into the unique makizushi cone shape, and Will ate the sushi he made, even though he previously said he wouldn’t because of the fact that it included natto. While Chika seemed surprised at his ability to eat the fermented soybeans which were known for their unusual and strong flavour, Smith said it was not bad. It did not "resemble" anything that he had ever eaten before but it was tasty. The duo also talked about the bizarre food that they had tried to which The Men In Black actor said he became more adventurous with his food as he grew older and mentioned that he had eaten alligator and fried crickets.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the American biographical drama film King Richard. The movie is based on the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BILINGIRL CHIKA'S VIDEO AND WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.