When Will Smith Wanted To Star In A Film With Young Marlon Brando Via De-ageing Technology

Directed by Ang Lee, Gemini Man was an American action thriller film. It starred Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong in the lead roles. Moreover, in the film viewers got to witness a digitally de-aged Will Smith, with the help of motion capture. This technology happened to impress the actor so much that he wished to act in a film with a de-aged Marlon Brando.

Will Smith on wanting to work with Marlon Brando

During an interview with OK! Magazine, Will Smith shared that he wished his avatar from Gemini Man was used in other projects and revealed it was his 'dream' to collaborate with the late Godfather star Marlon Brando, who died in 2004, aged 80. He also told them it was crazy to think that there's 23-year-old digital version of him, an avatar he can use in other films too. He further added that as technology gets better and better he was thinking, 'Can Will Smith make a movie with young Marlon Brando?'

Will Smith also admitted that watching his technologically-generated replica for the first time was a little creepy and his heart jumped the first time he was the imagery. He defined his technologically created avatar as 'chilling' and 'weird'. Speaking about imaginations, the star said he has always been thankful for his vivid imagination because it has provided him with escapism when times got tough. He added that there were a couple of times in his life when he lost joy even though he has always loved his life and lived it with joy.

As a child, Will Smith faced a few traumatic events and that is when he learnt how to escape into his imagination and luckily he has that skill he uses even today. He said every time he faced such days, he would make imaginary places that were beautiful and also make plots to escape reality. Speaking of Marlon Brando, he was an American actor and director who worked in Hollywood for over 60 years and won the Academy Award for Best Actor twice. He is regarded as the greatest and the most influential actor of the 20th century.

IMAGE: WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM, STILL FROM GODFATHER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.