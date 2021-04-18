When Will Smith Went Skydiving And Learned THIS About Fear; WATCH

The Pursuit of Happyness star Will Smith is not only known for his talent in acting but also his optimistic outlook on life. The actor has turned to social media to share and interact with his fans on a personal level by sharing his own experiences. Such an inspiring moment was when Will Smith went skydiving and learned a lesson about the fear that he shared with his fans.

When Will Smith went Skydiving

On Will Smith's Youtube channel, he shared his experience of his friends getting hyped while being drunk and deciding to go skydiving the next morning. The actor spent the entire night dreading the thought of jumping out of a plane and figuring out why he would want to do it. The next day, Will Smith arrived at the location with his sons, Jaden and Trey Smith, and got briefed about safety where he got terrified after being told what to do if the chute does not open.

Smith went on explaining how he boarded the plane and sat on his partner's lap while making small talks with him. He went on to explain how they took off and the plane doors opened when they were about 14,000 feet in the air. At that point, the actor realized that he has never been on a flying plane with its door opened.

'Terror, Terror!'

The veteran actor went on to narrate his terrifying experience saying that people started to jump of out the airplane. Will Smith explained how fearful he felt after standing on the edge of the plane and looking down on death. But once, Will jumped out of the plane, in the air, he realized that it was the most blissful experience of his life because he was flying.

What did Will Smith learn about fear?

The actor revealed what he learned about fear at that moment. Stating that the 'point of maximum danger is the point of minimum fear', Will questioned himself about why he was fearful the night before since there was no reason to be scared. Ending his statement, he stated that 'god placed the best things in life on the other side of fear'.

Will Smith's videos

The 52-year-old actor uses Youtube to interact with his fans on a personal level as he shares inspiring experiences of his life on his channel. The actor also shared videos of his family where he can be seen celebrating his kids' birthday and concerts. Will Smith's videos have also featured celebrities like Jason Derulo and Tom Holland.

Promo Pic Credit: Will Smith IG