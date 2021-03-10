Where Is 'New Amsterdam' Filmed? Read Here To Know Show's Filming Location

The 2018 series, New Amsterdam is a drama series created by David Schulner. The series stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Janet Montgomery, Anupam Kher and more in lead roles. The series revolves around a new medical director who goes on to break the rules to heal the system at America's oldest public hospital. The show has been garnering heaps of praise from audiences for its storyline and acting skills. If you are wondering where was New Amsterdam filmed, here's taking a look at New Amsterdam’s filming location.

Where is 'New Amsterdam' filmed?

The show is being filmed in New York City. It's been shot in a variety of locations in the city. The hospital, for example, was actually filmed in more than one location. And the fictional New Amsterdam Hospital clearly plays a major role in the medical drama. Interestingly, it was filmed in part at the first public hospital in the United States, Bellevue Hospital.

What hospital is 'New Amsterdam' filmed at?

Scenes at the New Amsterdam Hospital have also been filmed at the Kings Country Hospital in Brooklyn. It was founded a long time ago, in the 19th century, and originated in an institution known as The Almshouse. In addition, the Metropolitan Health Center in East Harlem is another NYC hospital founded in the 19th century that was used for filming scenes in New Amsterdam Hospital.

The lobby of the Bellevue Hospital is mainly used in the pilot episode. It was used to shoot a few iconic moments like the scene where Dr Goodwin came across Dr Sharpe. In addition, in the same episode, the garden next to Bellevue Hospital is also used to film a scene where Dr Frome's patient meets a potential foster mother.

About the show

New Amsterdam was inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as Medical Director at the Hospital. The medical drama, which has a three-season pickup, has been a strong NBC performer. It's also starring Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.

Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg, and Shaun Cassidy work as executive producers alongside David Schulner and Peter Horton. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah Group.