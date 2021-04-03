Where To Watch 'Concrete Cowboy', Starring Idris Elba And Caleb McLaughlin? Know Here!

Western drama Concrete Cowboy, directed by Ricky Staub, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September last year. After the premiere, fans were eager to know where to watch Concrete Cowboy as the drama received positive reviews from the critics. Based on the urban African-American horseriding culture in Pennsylvania, the film starred a talented ensemble of casts like Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, and Lorraine Toussaint. Check out here where you can get Concrete Cowboy streaming.

Where to watch Concrete Cowboy?

The film was released digitally on OTT platform Netflix. According to the reports from Variety, after the movie premiered at Toronto International Film Festival, there were several discussions regarding which OTT platform will be Concrete Cowboy streaming. Apple and another undisclosed streaming service were in talks to acquire the picture but finally, the movie went towards Netflix.

Concrete Cowboy Watch Online

The series was released digitally on Netflix on the 2nd of April this year. Available on Netflix, the film has a run time of almost 2 hours and is rated 16+ by the streaming platform. According to the description of the film on Netflix. the plot follows the story of a rebellious teen who is sent to live with his estranged father who later finds connections in a tight-knit community of black boys in Philadelphia. For the fans wondering is Concrete Cowboy on Netflix, you can stream the movie on the streaming platform now.

More about Concrete Cowboy

Receiving an IMBD rating of 5.6 stars, the film generated positive reviews of the festival by the critics. The coming-of-age movie, of a black teenage boy, played by Caleb McLaughlin, depicted a heartwarming tale with an accurate representation of the black culture and black riders is based on some of the real incidences. According to Time, the community of horse riding men is not a fiction of movie but a real community that has a century-long history in Philadelphia. The movie is also applauded for countering Hollywood's depiction of fearless white cowboys narrative by showing some of the real scenes of the Fletcher Street cowboys.

