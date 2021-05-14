Where To Watch 'The King Of Staten Island​​​​​​​'? Here Is What You Need To Know

The King of Staten Island is a popular comedy film starring Pete Davidson that had released year. The release of the film had taken place in the form of premium video on demand, as the film could not be released in theatres due to the ongoing pandemic. Fans had been waiting for the film ever since it was announced, and the makers of the film had thus made the film available on several platforms to generate higher viewership. Following are the platforms where viewers can watch this film, along with other interesting details about the film.

Where to watch The King of Staten Island?

Interested viewers can rent The King of Staten Island at Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. However, Universal Pictures, who is responsible for the distribution of this film, has also made a few other mediums such as Youtube, Fandango Live, Google Play and Redbox on Demand to available for the streaming of this film, as per fastcompany.com. However, for the time being, it is not available for mass consumption and viewers will have to pay the described rates to watch the film.

The plot of this movie focuses on a high school drop out who is an aspiring artist, and also one of the residents of Staten Island. Apart from Pete Davidson himself, the comedy drama film also stars other popular actors such as Bill Burr, Marisa Tomei, Bel Powley, Pamela Adlon and many more. Davidson is also responsible for the screenplay of this film alongside Judd Apatow and Dave Sirus. The film has been directed by Judd Apatow and was released on June 12 last year.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this film was first supposed to premiere at South by Southwest on March 13 2020 but it was cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then rescheduled to be premiered at Tribeca Film Festival on April 20, but the event was also cancelled due to the pandemic. The makers of this film eventually released it in the form of VOD and it is yet to be announced when the film will be given an OTT release.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND' TRAILER

