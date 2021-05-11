Where Was '50 First Dates' Filmed? Find Out Locations Of Adam Sandler Starrer

50 First Dates is a romantic comedy movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The movie is directed by Peter Segal who is known for movies like The Longest Yard, Anger Management, Get Smart, among others. The movie was released on February 13, 2004, just one day before Valentines' Day. It is considered as one of the best romantic comedy movies from the early 2000s. The movie's story as well as the scenic locations are quite popular amongst the fans. Let's take a look at the filming location of 50 First Dates.

A look at the filming location of 50 First Dates

Adam Sandler played the role of a womanizing veterinarian named Henry Roth. He works at the Sea Life Park in Oahu, Hawaii. Drew Barrymore played the role of Lucy, a woman who suffers from short term memory loss. According to Locations Hub, most of the film is filmed in the islands of Hawaii. Some scenes, such as the Whitmore residence were filmed in a studio in Los Angeles where the sets were decorated to look like it is set in real Hawaii.

Hukilau Cafe, Kualoa Ranch

Hukilau Cafe is the place where Henry and Lucy had their breakfast each morning in the film. The cafe is still standing at the Kualoa Ranch. It has developed into a tourist spot.

Oahu, Hawaii

A major portion of the movie was filmed in different districts like Kaneohe, Kaʻaʻawa, Wahiawa, Makapuʻu, and Waimānalo of Oahu Island. The movie was filmed for six weeks at these locations. Heeia Kea Harbour was used to film the scenes featuring Henry's boat.

Makapuu Lighthouse

Makapuu Lighthouse is one of the locations where Lucy and Henry share a kiss. The tiny lighthouse is located over hilly terrain. It has become a popular hiking spot for tourists as well.

Sea Life Park

The place where Henry works in the film is very much real and is also currently functioning well. Sea Life Parks works towards conservation of the sea life and at the same also give the tourists a chance to meet the animals up close. It is one of the most popular locations in Hawaii.

(Image: A Still from '50 First Dates' Trailer)

