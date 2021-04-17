Where Was 'As Luck Would Have It' Filmed? Check Out The Exotic Locations In Ireland

The romantic drama, As Luck Would Have It, directed by Clare Niederpruem starred JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Allen Leech. The plot of the movie followed the character of Swisher traveling to Ireland to acquire land for her resort while trying to win over the local community. As Luck Would Have It filming locations included several exotic places of Ireland. Find out the Where was As Luck Would Have It filmed below.

Where was 'As Luck Would Have It' filmed?

As Luck Would Have It shooting locations were shot in several places of Ireland including Waterford. One of the most notable locations of the movie is Lismore Castle, also called Caisleán an Leasa Mhóir. where Lindsay, the main character, wanted to build her resort. There are several scenes in the movie where the duo can be seen visiting the location.

The Cliff of Moher

As Luck Would Have It shooting locations also included a famous tourist spot of Ireland called The Cliff of Moher. The male protagonist of the movie named Allen takes Lindsay to his favorite place which is The Cliff Of Moher that overlooks Clare coast. The location is not only a tourist attraction for its picturesque scenery but for also being the shooting location of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Howth Castle

The beautiful century-old castle is situated in County Dublin in Ireland that overlooks the golf courses, farms, and gardens spread across hundreds of acres of land. The scenes in the movies where the characters can be seen roaming the land of the extraordinary place are filmed here. A scene in the movie where the cast can be seen playing a game of Hurling perfectly shows off the beauty of the castle.

As Luck Would Have It review

Receiving a rating of 7.3 stars on IMBD, the movie garnered a positive response from the general audience. Although the movie received generally mixed reviews from the critics, the light-hearted comedy and chemistry of the couple were greatly enjoyed by the viewers. The cast of the movie included a talented set of actors such as Niall Buggy, Nick Dunning, Stephanie Dufresne, and Rose Henderson.

