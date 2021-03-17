Where Was Caddyshack Filmed? Learn More About Where The Sports Comedy Film Was Shot

Four decades have passed since Caddyshack’s release and it is still an entertaining movie to watch. In this classic movie, fans see Danny Noonan, played by Michael O’Keefe, work as a caddie at the luxurious Bushwood Country Club in order to earn money for his college. He also hopes to receive the scholarship that the club’s co-owner, Judge Elihu Smails, played by Ted Knight, gives. For this Danny constantly helps Elihu to gain his favour. Simultaneously, there is Al Czervik, played by Rodney Dangerfield, a golfer who is never on good terms with Elihu. How things turn around as Danny manages to get his scholarship is the crux of the story. Said to be set in the midwest, the Caddyshack filming locations were apparently not in the midwest. Continue reading this article on where was Caddyshack filmed, to know Caddyshack shooting locations.

Where was Caddyshack filmed?

As mentioned on Caddyshack's IMDb page, the movie was filmed for 11 weeks in 1979 in different Caddyshack shooting locations around Florida. The picture’s important sets including the golf club and the restaurant where the actors have dinner to celebrate the fourth of July are all in the aforementioned US state. Florida is known for the Walt Disney World, the Kennedy Space Centre and the Universal Studios. Below are the names of the exact Caddyshack filming locations in Florida.

Grande Oaks Golf Club (Formerly Rolling Hills)

The fictional Bushwood Country Club was the primary setting for the entire movie. According to Sports Illustrated, the place which was used as the country club was the Rolling Hills, now called the Grande Oaks Golf Club. It is located in Davie. Given that the movie takes inspiration from its writer Brian Doyle-Murray’s experience of working as a caddie in Illinois, director Harold Ramis wanted the film to be set in the midwest too. However, due to the midwest’s unpredictable weather, Ramis decided to shoot in Florida. Grande Oaks Golf Club was mainly chosen because it was the only club there that did not have palm trees around it.

Boca Raton Resort & Club

There is a scene where the Bushwood club members gather for dinner to celebrate the fourth of July. Danny and Maggie, played by Sarah Holcomb, do the waiting jobs at the event. The place where the dinner party was filmed is the Boca Raton Resort & Club, as written by Fast Rewind. With a spectacular view of the sea from rooms, Boca Raton Resort & Club is a five-star hotel known for its opulent stays.

Rusty Pelican Restaurant

Elihu hosted a christening ceremony for his boat. This yacht club scene was filmed at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant in Florida according to Fast Rewind. Located in Miami, the restaurant is famous for its seafood and steaks. It is a waterfront restaurant that offers both indoor and outdoor dining.

Caddyshack Movie Review

Although released in 1980, Caddyshack is still one of the most hilarious sports movies out there. Critics appreciated actors Dangerfield and Bill Murray who played Carl Spackler for their acting in the comedic roles. However, the film was criticised for its inconsistent storyline. For instance, in its Caddyshack Movie Review, the New York Times wrote, “A pleasantly loose-limbed sort of movie with some comic moments, most of them belonging to Mr Dangerfield.” If you wish to watch and review the movie for yourself, High Definition print is available to rent on Youtube for Rs.120 or you can buy it for Rs. 620. A sequel of the movie came out eight years after the first one's release. Caddyshack 2 failed miserably, getting only a 3.8 rating on IMDb.

Photo Courtesy: Warner Bros