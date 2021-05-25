Where Was Camp Rock Filmed? Shooting Locations Of This Iconic Disney Channel Film Revealed

The third highest-viewed DCOM film of all time, Camp Rock is a musical television film that premiered on Disney Channel back in June 2008. The film has filmmaker Matthew Diamond at its helm while its cast boasted of Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Meaghan Martin, Daniel Fathers, Maria Canals-Barrera and Alyson Stoner among others. The film's plot is based on a summer music camp called "Camp Rock". Although the location of the summer camp in the film wasn't mentioned by the makers, do you know the actual Camp Rock filming location? If not, read on to find out all the locations where filming of Camp Rock took place.

Where was Camp Rock filmed?

This Matthew Diamond directorial focuses on the story of a young aspiring singer 'Mitchie', played by Demi Lovato, and revolves around her time at Camp Rock, where she discovers new friends, romance and her melodious voice. According to IMDb, the filming of Camp Rock was kicked off in September 2007 and was wrapped in two months by late October 2007. The 2008 film was shot at multiple locations in the United States as well as Canada. Some of the shooting locations of Camp Rock included Ontario's Camp White Pine Summer Camps, Minden Hills, Haliburton County and Utah's Hillcrest High School, USA.

Check out some BTS moments from the sets of 'Camp Rock' below:

More about 'Camp Rock'

Camp Rock was the second DCOM film to air on ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" after it premiered on Disney Channel and was later made available on the iTunes Store for digital purchase. According to US Magazine, the American music film was watched by a whopping 8.9 million viewers on its premiere night and is currently the third most-watched DCOM film, after 2007's High School Musical 2 and 2009's Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie respectively. As a result of the overwhelming response received by the audience, a sequel of the film, titled Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, premiered on Disney Channel in 2010. In its sequel, while Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas reprised their respective roles from the original film, Joe's brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were the latest additions to its cast.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM CAMP ROCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.