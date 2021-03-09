Where Was 'Captain Fantastic' Filmed? Here Is What You Need To Know

Captain Fantastic is a popular comedy-drama film that released back in 2016. Directed by Matt Ross, the film also starred Viggo Mortensen, Frank Langella, Kathryn Hahn, and Steve Zahn. The plot of this film revolves around a family, who are forced to live among society, after living in complete isolation for decades. The film has been shot at various locations that show both urban and isolated look for film. While there are quite a few locations where the filming of Captain Fantastic has taken place, the following are a few of the major ones.

Where was Captain Fantastic filmed?

One of the major locations where the filming of Captain Fantastic has taken place is Deception Pass State Park in the United States, according to IMDb. A big part of the film shows that the family lives in isolation, away from urban cities and people. This location has a lot of greenery, which made it the right location for this movie to be filmed. Another location that is revealed to be a primary Captain Fantastic filming location is Albuquerque, which is located in New Mexico, United States.

This location has been used for the filming of many films and television shows in Hollywood. Some of the most popular projects among them include Breaking Bad, its spinoff Better Call Saul, The Avengers, No Country for Old Men and many more. Jennifer Aniston-starrer We’re The Millers was also shot at this location. Portland, located in Oregon, US is another important Captain Fantastic filming location. The place provides a strong urban look in the film. Some of the other films and TV shows that have been shot here are The Flash, Twilight, Alone, Batman Forever, He’s Just Not That Into You and many others.

Captain Fantastic opened up to a fairly average response by the audience and also received positive reviews by critics. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It won an award at the Cannes Film Festival, and its lead actor Viggo Mortensen also received a nomination for the ‘Best Actor’ in Academy Awards in 2017.

