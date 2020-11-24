Where Was Chicago Fire Filmed? Details About The Action Drama Series

The series Chicago Fire is an immensely popular American action-drama television series that was created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt. The show traces the professional as well as the personal lives of the firefighters, the paramedics, and the rescue personnel at the Chicago Fire Department. The quarters of Rescue Squad Company 3, Engine Company 51, Battalion 25, Truck Company 81, and Ambulance 61 are the departments of the Chicago Fire Department that are shown in the television series. Chicago Fire consists of nine seasons. The cast of the television series consists of Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Joe Minoso, Lauren German, Monica Raymund, Christian Stolte, Steven R Mcqueen, and others. Read on to know more about where was Chicago Fire filmed.

Where was Chicago Fire filmed?

Chicago Fire's filming locations are spread throughout the city of Chicago, as per reports by Cheatsheet. Apart from shooting at real locations, the series has also been shot at film studios. The different shooting locations are mentioned in this article.

Molly’s Pub

This is the most preferred hang-out of the crew of Firehouse 51 as is shown in the show. Molly’s has been a popular place that is shown in the series from the first season itself. However, for the audience who wants to know about Chicago Fire's filming locations, they will be amazed to know that these scenes at Molly’s Pub were shot inside Lottie’s Pub.

Lottie’s Pub is located at 1924 W. Cortland St. The fans of this television series can visit the pub and get a feel of the series. Walking in the bar will make you feel as if you are walking on the set. One can also purchase Molly’s by Day, Lottie’s by Night t-shirt or orders the famous Chicago fire burger.

Chicago Fire Academy

Chicago Fire Academy building is another popular Chicago Fire's shooting locations. The scenes were shot in a building at 558 W. De Koven Street. This is located at the same spot where the Great Chicago Fire started in 1871.

Firehouse 51

The Chicago Fire Department Engine 18 is, in reality, a working firehouse and this is used as Firehouse 51 in the show. The interior shots have been filmed on the sets while the exterior shots have been shot at 1360S, Blue Island Avenue.

Some other parts of the show were filmed at Cinespace Chicago Film Studio.

Chicago Fire review

Chicago Fire review is impressive and very high. It received a 7.9/10 rating on IMDB. Fast-paced narrative, interesting characters with good backstories, more focus on action, and less on personal relationships, realistic shooting style are some of the reasons why the audience loved the show.

