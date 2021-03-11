Where Was 'Fit For A Prince' Filmed? Know Shooting Locations Of Latest Hallmark Movie

Fir for a Prince is Hallmark’s latest movie that premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The film follows an aspiring fashion designer Cindy Cordella who is a commoner and pursues regal dreams. Her life takes an unexpected turn when the prince charming of her dreams comes by the shop. If you are curious about where was Fit for a Prince filmed, here are the shooting locations-

Fit for a Prince shooting locations

Ottawa Ontario

Fit for a Prince was filmed in Canada, specifically in its capital city Ottawa. The shooting was completed within 12 days in August 2020. Let's dive into the specific locations used in from the city.

Fairmont Chateau Laurier

The castle scenes were filmed at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier. It is in downtown Ottawa, very close to Parliament Hill and all the Capitol's landmarks. It’s often fondly referred to as 'Ottawa’s Castle' since it looks like a castle. This was the same place used in another Hallmark Movie named A Christmas Carousel in 2020.

Interior of Fairmont Chateau Laurier

The hotel served as the location of the ball and home to the Hamiltons in the film. A lot of scenes were filmed in the lobby, corridors, and hall of this luxury hotel because of its resemblance to a French castle. According to Atlas of Wonders, the elegant ballroom is a 1912 Renaissance-style room and has an 18-foot ceiling with three spectacular chandeliers hung on it. Many celebrities including Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana have been in this opulent hall.

419 Sussex Drive

Cindy’s fashion workshop is located in the short pedestrian street Beaux-Arts Court in central Ottawa. According to Atlas of Wonders, the scene in the movie was actually shot in the backdoor boutique and is the school of the Canadian fashion designer Richard Robinson at 419 Sussex Drive. Robinson has designed clothing for various celebrities, including the wives of at least three Prime Ministers in Canada.

Clarendon Lane

The movie includes some scenes filmed nearby in the ByWard Market neighbourhood in Ottawa. The scene where Cindy and Reggie walk by is a Planet Coffee located in Clarendon Lane. Cindy tells Reggie that she was invited to the Gala by the royals in this scene.

Fit For a Prince Review and Cast

The romance comedy features Jonathan Keltz and Natalie Hall in the lead roles. Keltz essayed the role of the idealist prince 'Ronan' and You’re Bacon Me Crazy star Hall played the role of talented fashion designer 'Cindy'. Rebecca Lamarche played the role of 'Brooke Hamilton' who is a privileged socialite and Ish Morris appeared as Condy’s co-worker 'Reggie'. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

Image Source: Shutterstock and stills from trailer of Fit for a Prince

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.