Where Was 'Follow Me To Daisy Hills' Filmed? Know About Shooting Locations Of The Movie

Follow Me To Daisy Hills starring Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams in the lead roles, revolves around a general store in the area of Daisy Hills. Cindy Busby plays the character of Jo in the movie whereas Marshal plays the role of Blake. When Jo's father calls her about informing the losses on the general store built by her mother, Jo's ex-boyfriend tries to assist Jo's family in managing the general story. Fans always wonder where was Follow Me to Daisy Hills filmed and where can one see the actual Daisy Hills setup. Here's everything you need to know about the filming locations of Follow Me To Daisy Hills.

Where was Follow Me To Daisy Hills filmed?

According to a report by IMDB, major portions of Follow Me To Daisy Hills are filmed in Winnipeg which is present in the Manitoba region of Canada. Although there is a Daisy Hill in Australia but the movie isn't filmed anywhere near Australia. All the snowy weather scenes and the general store happen to be of a place called Winnipeg in Canada.

About Follow Me To Daisy Hills cast and crew

Follow Me To Daisy Hills features actors like Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams, Jade Micheal, and Paul Essiembre in pivotal roles. Several other popular actors like Sharon Bajer, Adrian Mclean, and Erik Athavale also play crucial roles in the movie. The film is directed by Sean Geraughty and written by G. Y Cohen. Gabriel Levesque did the cinematography of the movie whereas Kevon Cronin composed the music of the film.

About Follow Me To Daisy Hills plot

Follow Me To Daisy Hills revolves around saving a general store built by the late mother of Jo. When the general store of Jo's family starts suffering heavy losses, Jo's father calls in a favour to help in reviving the store. Jo's ex-boyfriend Blake comes to the rescue and tries to help the family of Jo. Eventually, Jo and Blake start falling in love again but suddenly Jo's father Duke gets a cardiac arrest which forces Jo and Blake to make a decision about the future of their relationship as well as the store.

