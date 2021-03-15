Where Was 'Grown Ups 2' Filmed? Find Out Filming Locations Of This Adam Sandler Film

Grown Ups 2 is a Hollywood comedy film that came out in 2013. The film stars a very popular cast consisting of talented actors and actresses like Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Salma Hayak and Maya Rudolph. The film follows the story of Lenny, played by Adam Sandler, a man who moves back into his hometown where he group. He reconnects with his older pals, runs into some old bullies and a lot of hilarity ensues. The film employs some beautiful sets and locations. The film takes place in a quiet beautiful suburban town. Read on to know Grown Ups 2 shooting locations.

Where Was Grown Ups 2 Filmed

Grown Ups 2 was filmed all across many locations in Massachusetts in the USA. However, the majority of the film was shot in Swampscott and Marblehead in Massachusetts. As per an article by mafilm.com, the state of Massachusetts has a tax benefit program that gives filmmaker certain tax exceptions if they choose to shoot there. Here are all the Grown Ups 2 filming locations as per IMDb.

Lynn, Massachusetts, USA

Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, USA

Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA

Lowell, Massachusetts, USA

Swampscott, Massachusetts, USA

Saugus, Massachusetts, USA

Marblehead, Massachusetts, USA

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

About Grown Ups 2

Grown Ups 2 is all about Adam Sandler's character Lenny who moves to his hometown after years and gets back into the same shenanigans with his friends, just like if they were children. This film is pure with plenty of jokes filled in each minute of the film. The hilariousness starts from the beginning of the film and never lets up. Grown Ups 2 is a sequel to Grown Ups and is directed by Dennis Dugan. Time Herlihy, Fred Wolf and Adam Sandler serve as the main writers for the film.

Grown Ups 2 Review

Grown Ups 2 had a mixed reception at the time of the film's release. Critics panned the film while the causal viewers reviewed the film highly. Most user reviews on IMDb state that they enjoyed the film. Lenny and his friends land themselves into tons of hilarious situations and their attempts to resolve issues end up creating more awkward funny situations. Many scenes in the film are genuinely funny and all the characters are perfectly cast. Adam Sandler does a great job bringing Lenny to life. Grown Ups 2 is a fun ride of a film that doesn't itself too seriously but manages to entertain viewers nonetheless with its humour and jokes. Stay tuned for more news on Hollywood and upcoming film and TV projects.