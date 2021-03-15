Last Updated:

Where Was 'Grown Ups 2' Filmed? Find Out Filming Locations Of This Adam Sandler Film

'Grown Ups 2' is an Adam Sandler starring comedy film that was released back in 2013. Read on to know where was it filmed and all the shoot locations.

Written By
Sakshat Kolhatkar
where was grown ups 2 filmed

Grown Ups 2 is a Hollywood comedy film that came out in 2013. The film stars a very popular cast consisting of talented actors and actresses like Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Salma Hayak and Maya Rudolph. The film follows the story of Lenny, played by Adam Sandler, a man who moves back into his hometown where he group. He reconnects with his older pals, runs into some old bullies and a lot of hilarity ensues. The film employs some beautiful sets and locations. The film takes place in a quiet beautiful suburban town. Read on to know Grown Ups 2 shooting locations. 

READ | What time does 'Abla Fahita' release on Netflix? Here's All about the Egyptian show

Where Was Grown Ups 2 Filmed 

Grown Ups 2 was filmed all across many locations in Massachusetts in the USA. However, the majority of the film was shot in Swampscott and Marblehead in Massachusetts. As per an article by mafilm.com, the state of Massachusetts has a tax benefit program that gives filmmaker certain tax exceptions if they choose to shoot there. Here are all the Grown Ups 2 filming locations as per IMDb.

READ | What time does Zero Chill release on Netflix? Details about upcoming sports drama show
  • Lynn, Massachusetts, USA
  • Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, USA
  • Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA
  • Lowell, Massachusetts, USA
  • Swampscott, Massachusetts, USA
  • Saugus, Massachusetts, USA
  • Marblehead, Massachusetts, USA
  • Boston, Massachusetts, USA

 

About Grown Ups 2 

Grown Ups 2 is all about Adam Sandler's character Lenny who moves to his hometown after years and gets back into the same shenanigans with his friends, just like if they were children. This film is pure with plenty of jokes filled in each minute of the film. The hilariousness starts from the beginning of the film and never lets up. Grown Ups 2 is a sequel to Grown Ups and is directed by Dennis Dugan. Time Herlihy, Fred Wolf and Adam Sandler serve as the main writers for the film. 

READ | How many episodes are there in Love Alarm season 2? The show tops the Netflix charts

Grown Ups 2 Review 

Grown Ups 2 had a mixed reception at the time of the film's release. Critics panned the film while the causal viewers reviewed the film highly. Most user reviews on IMDb state that they enjoyed the film. Lenny and his friends land themselves into tons of hilarious situations and their attempts to resolve issues end up creating more awkward funny situations. Many scenes in the film are genuinely funny and all the characters are perfectly cast. Adam Sandler does a great job bringing Lenny to life. Grown Ups 2 is a fun ride of a film that doesn't itself too seriously but manages to entertain viewers nonetheless with its humour and jokes. Stay tuned for more news on Hollywood and upcoming film and TV projects. 

READ | Oscar nominations Monday could belong to 'Mank' and Netflix

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT