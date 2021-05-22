Where Was 'Oh Brother, Where Art Thou' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The 2000 Comedy Film

Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? is a 2000 crime comedy-drama film written, produced, co-edited, and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. The film is set in 1937 rural Mississippi during the Great Depression. The story revolves around three convicts, Ulysses Everett McGill, Pete, and Delmar O'Donnell, who escape from a chain gang and set out to retrieve a supposed treasure Everett buried before the area is flooded to make a lake. The three get a lift from a blind man driving a handcar on a railway who tells them, among other prophecies, that they will find a fortune but not the one they seek. Read on to know about Oh Brother Where Art Thou filming locations.

Where was Oh Brother Where Art Thou filmed?

According to a report by Movie-Locations.com, the 2000 George Clooney starrer was almost entirely shot in central Mississippi, around the Jackson area. The movie was slated to be shot in Mississippi at a time of year when the foliage, grass, trees, and bushes would be a lush green. It was filmed near locations in Canton, Mississippi, and Florence, South Carolina, in the summer of 1999.

Hogwallop Farm, where Pete’s treacherous cousin, Wash, tips off the law that the fugitives are sleeping in the barn, was filmed on farmland west of Hazlehurst. Other filming locations include Davis Crossing Road, Leland, east of Greenville, and Alligator Lake on Long Lake Road. Additional sites from Natchez to Vicksburg to Leland are also featured, with a picturesque railroad bridge in Edwards providing the closing scene.

More about the 2000 film

The makers of the film used digital colour correction to give the film a sepia-tinted look. The cinematographer of the film, Roger Deakinsspent 11 weeks fine-tuning the look, mainly targeting the greens, making them a burnt yellow, and desaturating the overall image in the digital files. It became the first film to be entirely colour corrected by digital means. The star cast of the movie consisted of George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson, with Chris Thomas King, John Goodman, Holly Hunter, and Charles Durning in supporting roles. The story was loosely based on Homer's epic Greek poem titled The Odyssey.

Image - Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.